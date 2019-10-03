The downtown Klamath County Library has events almost every day for children, teens and families to enjoy! Here’s what’s coming up in October:
n Teen NaNoWriMo Warmup: Friday, Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. November is National Novel Writing Month, and the library will be having events to help you finish! Join us for some writing prompts to get your creative juices flowing, and more information about what the library has planned for November. For ages 12-18.
n Halloween Party: Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. Put on your spiffiest costume and enjoy some family-friendly Halloween fun! The library will have games, crafts and spooky treats for all ages.
n Teen & Youth Lego Hour: Thursday, Oct. 31 at 3:30 p.m. Build something cool with the library’s collection of Legos! For ages 5 to 18.
n vMusic and Movement: Mondays at 11 a.m. Children and parents get into the groove with music and dance. Join library staff for stories, games and more! Suggested for children 2 and up.
n Teen Fanfic Writers Club: Mondays at 3:30 p.m. Meet up with fellow fandom creatives and work on your fix-it fics, plan out your coffeeshop AUs, discuss which universes make the best crossovers, and more! For ages 12 to 18.
n Baby Bouncers: Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and games with your little ones. This event is aimed at newborns through 18 months, but all are welcome.
n Terrific Toddlers: Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Toddlers ages 18 to 36 months will enjoy stories, games, songs and more.
n Teen Time: Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m. Each week the library will have a new craft, game or other fun activity! This month’s Teen Time activities include watching anime, making Rice Krispies Treats, designing custom tote bags, playing Dutch Blitz, and throwing sparks in Mario Kart! For ages 12 to 18.
n Teen Theater Troupe: Tuesday, Oct. 8 and Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 4 p.m. Play acting games, learn improv, write your own skits, and build props for the show! For ages 12-18.
n Family Storytime: Tuesdays at 4 p.m. Each week the library will have a new story and activity to encourage family bonding time. For kids of all ages and their grown-ups.
n Bilingual Storytime/Cuentos en Español: The Second Thursday of the month (Oct. 10) at 11:30 a.m. Studies have shown that children who are exposed to multiple languages as youngsters not only have a much higher chance of being fluent in multiple languages as adults, they also have an easier time learning all kinds of information as they grow up! In that spirit, join library staff for stories, songs and games in both English and Spanish on the second Thursday of each month at 11:30 a.m. Aimed at ages 3 to 5, but all are welcome.
n Teen Pop Culture Debate: The third Thursday of the month (Oct. 17) at 4 p.m. Get together and debate the issues that matter! This month: Is the Twilight series worthy of its blockbuster popularity, or is it glitter-covered trash? For ages 12 to 18.
n Bedtime Storytime: The third Thursday of the month (Oct. 17) at 7 p.m. OK, so 7 o’ clock is a little early for bedtime, but get cozy in your jammies anyway! Bring your favorite blankie and your best stuffed animal to this all-ages storytime.
n Preschool Power: Fridays at 10:30 a.m. Come for stories, crafts and songs. Suggested for children 3 to 5.
n Teen & Youth Gaming Hour: Friday, Oct. 4 and Friday, Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. Who’s the best gamer in the library? For ages 8 to 18.
n Pet Partners: Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. Read with therapy dogs! They’re very good listeners. All ages welcome.
n Lemon Brick Road Studios Comics Club: The second Saturday of the month (Oct. 12) from noon to 3 p.m. Professor Franny mentors budding comics artists as they make mini-comics (or dioramas, or videos) and dream up wacky new stories! This club is for artists ages 12 to 19.
Registration for these events is not required, but children under 10 should come with a parent or guardian. For more information, please call 541-882-8894 or visit the library website at www.klamathlibrary.org.