In light of library restrictions amidst rising COVID-19 figures, the Klamath County Library is renewing its summer reading program and associated performers in December, according to a news release.
Several performers who were originally scheduled to appear at the Klamath County Library, but could not due to COVID-19 restrictions, will instead be appearing online to entertain young and old alike. Each slated performer will be presented live on Saturdays at 3 p.m. in December.
“Red Yarn”, a.k.a Oregon musician Andy Ferguson, will perform on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. Ferguson brings music and puppeteering in a high-energy show for all ages. The band has performed at Austin City Limits Festival, South by Southwest, Pilgrimage Music Fest, and many more. Enjoy some rockabilly folk-rock fun! For more about Red Yarn, including song clips, visit www.redyarnproductions.com.
Magician Jeff Evans will perform on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. Evans uses both slight-of-hand and real-life science to create a variety of educational and entertaining magic tricks. A full-time professional magician for over 20 years, his award-winning routines have been featured in national and international trade magazines for magicians. For more about Jeff Evans visit www.edumazement.com/blog/jeff and see clips of his shows on his YouTube page at www.youtube.com/user/edumazement.
Finally, on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 3 p.m. see musician Nathalia Palis. Originally from Barranquilla, Colombia, Palis’ music in English and Spanish has brought song-based language learning to children around the world. Her music has been featured on Univision’s “Despierta America,” CBS’s “The Talk,” Sirius XM Radio and more. For more about Nathalia Palis and to sample her music, visit www.nathaliamusic.com.
All performances will be presented online, but participants must register at www.klamathlibrary.org/winterseries or email Charla Oppenlander at coppenlander@klamathlibrary.org. For more information call 541-882-8894.