Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Klamath County Libraries continue to offer a variety of online activities throughout December intended for children, families and teens, according to a news release.
n Winter Performance Series: Saturdays at 3 p.m. from Dec. 5-19. Join library staff for three live video performances of music, magic, and more. Head to www.klamathlibrary.org/winterseries for more information and to sign up for the video link. For all ages.
n Oregon’s Amazing Animals! Dec. 14-31. Learn all about the creatures of Oregon – from giant sloths of the distant past to the critters you can find in your own back yard – with the Museum of Natural and Cultural History. Take home a fun, hands-on activity kit, and explore adaptations that help animals survive and thrive in Oregon’s diverse habitats!
Kits are available while supplies last at Bonanza, Keno, Merrill, Malin, Chiloquin, South and the downtown Klamath County Library beginning Monday, Dec. 14. The video component will be available on klamathlibrary.org from Dec. 14-31. For ages 4-12.
n Camp Write Stuff: Weekdays after school. Join fellow authors each morning to bounce ideas – or just leverage a little friendly peer pressure to make yourself work on that fiction you’ve been putting off. Email Sarah at smiller@klamathlibrary.org for the link to join! For ages 12-18.
n Baby Bouncers Storytime Online: Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Join us each week for stories, games, and catchy songs! Register once at klamathlibrary.org/babybouncers or by emailing Katie at khart@klamathlibrary.org, and join in as much as you like! This story time is aimed at newborns through 18 months, but all are welcome.
n Teen Dungeons & Dragons: Tuesdays. We have everything you need to play – just bring a healthy dose of imagination! We have three playgroups, which meet at different times on Tuesdays. Email Sarah at smiller@klamathlibrary.org to get your character started! For ages 12-18.
n Teen Gaming Hour: Thursdays at 4 p.m. We’re finding the imposter, trading fruit and more every Thursday at 4 p.m. Join us each week for co-op gaming fun. Email Vesta at vkerns@klamathlibrary.org for the link to participate. For ages 12-18.
n Preschool Power Storytime Online: Fridays at 11 a.m. Come for stories, songs and more, live on Zoom. Register at klamathlibrary.org/preschoolpower or by emailing Vesta at vkerns@klamathlibrary.org, and join as many sessions as you like! Suggested for children 3-5. (Please note there is no Preschool Power on Friday, Dec. 25 due to the Christmas holiday.)
n Lemon Brick Road Studios Comics Club: Saturday, Dec. 12 from 12-3 p.m. Our ongoing comics club for artists and writers from sixth grade through high school senior hangs out online on the second Saturday of every month. Email Sarah at smiller@klamathlibrary.org or club advisor Professor Franny at franny.howes@gmail.com to get the link to join in.
n Teen Discord! Did you know the Klamath County Library has a Discord server for teens to hang out? It’s true! The conversations happening there inspire quite a bit of our online events. Email Sarah at smiller@klamathlibrary.org for more info.
For more information call 541-882-8894, visit the Youth Services desk, or see the calendar at www.klamathlibrary.org/library-events-calendar.