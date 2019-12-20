The downtown Klamath County Library has events almost every day for children, teens and families to enjoy, according to a news release.
The following events are coming up:
Music & Movement: Mondays at 11 a.m. Children and parents get into the groove with music and dance. There will be stories, games and more. Suggested for children 2 and up.
Teen Fanfic Writers Club: Mondays at 3:30 p.m. Meet up with fellow fandom creatives and work on your fix-it fics, plan out your coffeeshop alternate universes, discuss which universes make the best crossovers, and more. For ages 12-18.
Baby Bouncers: Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and games with your little ones. This event is aimed at newborns through 18 months, but all are welcome.
Terrific Toddlers: Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Toddlers ages 18-36 months will enjoy stories, games, songs and more.
Teen Anime Club: Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m. Anime fans rejoice! Each week come to the library to watch shows, chow down on snacks, and more. For ages 12-18.
Color and a Story: First Tuesday of the month (Jan. 7) at 4 p.m. Listen to a story while having some relaxing coloring and drawing time. For ages 5-12.
Bilingual Storytime/Cuentos en Español: The Second Tuesday of the month, Jan. 14 at 4 p.m. At a new day and time. Studies have shown that children who are exposed to multiple languages as youngsters not only have a much higher chance of being fluent in multiple languages as adults — they also have an easier time learning all kinds of information as they grow up. In that spirit, join us for stories, songs and games in both English and Spanish. Aimed at ages 3-5, but all are welcome.
Perler Bead Crafting: Third Tuesday of the month, Jan. 21 at 4 p.m. Make colorful creations with fusible Perler beads. For ages 6-12.
Life-Sized Board Games: Fourth Tuesday of the month Jan. 28 at 4 p.m. Dive into the action with scaled-up versions of family board games. For ages 6-12.
Teen Dungeons & Dragons: Wednesdays at 5 p.m. Play Dungeons and Dragons – no role playing experience needed. New players can jump in any time, but please pre-register at the Youth Services desk beforehand so library staff can work your character into the story. For ages 12-18.
Teen Art Club: Thursdays at 4 p.m. Learn to draw or hone your skills with fellow artists. For ages 12-18.
Teen and Youth Lego Hour: The First and Third Thursday of the month, Jan. 2 and 16 at 3:30 p.m. Build something awesome with the library’s collection of Lego bricks. For ages 5-18.
Preschool Power: Fridays at 10:30 a.m. Come for stories, crafts and songs. Suggested for children 3 to 5.
Teen & Youth Gaming Hour: Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Who’s the best gamer in the library? For ages 8-18.
Harry Potter Build-A-Puff Workshop: Friday, Jan. 10 at 4 p.m. We’re creating a crafty tribute to our favorite fandoms on the second Friday of each month at 4 p.m. This month: Pygmy Puffs from Harry Potter. For ages 12-18.
Pet Partners: Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. Read with therapy dogs. They’re very good listeners. All ages welcome.
Lemon Brick Road Studios Comics Club: The second Saturday of the month, Jan. 11, from noon to 3 p.m. Professor Franny mentors budding comics artists as they make mini-comics (or dioramas, or videos) and dream up wacky new stories. This club is for artists in grades 6 through 12.
Registration for these events is not required (except for the teen Dungeons and Dragons sessions), but children under 10 should come with a parent or guardian. For more information, call 541-882-8894 or visit the library website at www.klamathlibrary.org.