Klamath County Libraries has a new service to pair patrons with their next favorite book: Bookmatch, according to a Klamath County Libraries news release.
A new online service available via klamathlibrary.org/bookmatch, visitors with a valid library card can answer a few questions to be provided with recommendations. The service is for all ages – from babies to adults.
Recommendations can be customized by reading level, fiction vs. non-fiction, content and more. Preferred formats such as audiobooks or large print can also be saved.
Once forms are completed, users will receive a phone call or email per user preference with hand-picked selections curated to match the reader’s preferences within 3-5 business days.
For more information contact Supervising Librarian Charla Oppenlander at coppenlander@klamathlibrary.org or call 541-882-8894 ext. 10.