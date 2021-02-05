Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Libraries has a new service to pair patrons with their next favorite book: Bookmatch, according to a Klamath County Libraries news release.

A new online service available via klamathlibrary.org/bookmatch, visitors with a valid library card can answer a few questions to be provided with recommendations. The service is for all ages – from babies to adults.

Recommendations can be customized by reading level, fiction vs. non-fiction, content and more. Preferred formats such as audiobooks or large print can also be saved.

Once forms are completed, users will receive a phone call or email per user preference with hand-picked selections curated to match the reader’s preferences within 3-5 business days.

For more information contact Supervising Librarian Charla Oppenlander at coppenlander@klamathlibrary.org or call 541-882-8894 ext. 10.

