Klamath County Libraries are offering a wide variety of fun activities for kids, teens and families to participate in online during the month of March, according to a news release.
n Weekly “Yarn Month” Craft Kits. For ages 5-12. By popular demand, craft kits will now be available at the Bonanza, Chemult, Chiloquin, Malin, Merrill and South Suburban branch libraries, while supplies last. Instructional videos are posted each week on the Klamath County Library YouTube channel.
n March 15 – 21: Yarn Monsters
n March 22 – 28: Paper Plate Weaving
n March 29 – April 4: Popsicle Stick Weaving
n March Teen Writing Contest: Poetry. From sonnets to Viking epics to minimalist haiku and rap lyrics, there are lots of ways for self-expression via poetry. Email entries to Sarah at smiller@klamathlibrary.org by midnight on March 31 (maximum 3,000 words. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to Basin Book Trader. For ages 12-18. For complete rules visit klamathlibrary.org/teens/teen-contests.
n Spring Break for Teens. While School is out and during March 22-26 the library will have two events running every day for ages 12-18:
n Anime Marathon: 2 p.m. every day. We’ll be using Netflix Party/Teleparty for the livestream – install it for Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge at www.netflixparty.com.
n Gaming Hour: 3:30pm every day. We’ll coordinate what game we’re playing on the library’s Discord server for teens – email teen librarian Sarah at smiller@klamathlibrary.org for the link or for installation help.
n Camp Write Stuff: Mondays and Wednesdays at 3:40 p.m. after school. Join fellow authors each afternoon to bounce ideas – or just leverage a little friendly peer pressure to make yourself work on that fic you’ve been putting off. Email Sarah at smiller@klamathlibrary.org for the link to join. For ages 12-18.
n Baby Bouncers Storytime Online: Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Join each week for stories, games, and catchy songs live on Zoom. Register once at klamathlibrary.org/babybouncers or email Katie at khart@klamathlibrary.org. This storytime is aimed at newborns through 18 months, but all are welcome.
n Teen Dungeons & Dragons: Mondays and Tuesdays. We have everything you need to play – just bring a healthy dose of imagination. There are three playgroups, which meet at different times on Mondays and/or Tuesdays. Email Sarah at smiller@klamathlibrary.org to get a character started. For ages 12-18.
n Teen Gaming Hour: Thursdays at 4 p.m. We’re finding the imposter, trading fruit and more every Thursday at 4 p.m. Email Vesta at vkerns@klamathlibrary.org for the link to participate. For ages 12-18.
n Preschool Power Storytime Online: Fridays at 11 a.m. Come for stories, songs and more, live on Zoom. Register once at klamathlibrary.org/preschoolpower or email Vesta at vkerns@klamathlibrary.org, and join as many sessions as you like. Suggested for children ages 3- 5.
n Lemon Brick Road Studios Comics Club: Saturday, March 13 from 12-3 p.m. Our ongoing comics club for artists and writers in sixth through 12th grade hangs out online on the second Saturday of every month. Email Sarah at smiller@klamathlibrary.org or club advisor Professor Franny at franny.howes@gmail.com to get the link to join in.
n Teen Discord. Klamath County Library has a Discord server for teens to hang out. The conversations happening there inspire many events for ages 12-18. Email Sarah at smiller@klamathlibrary.org for more info.
For more information call 541-882-8894, visit the Youth Services desk, or view the calendar at www.klamathlibrary.org/calendar.