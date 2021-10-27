The popular historian and lecturer Jeff LaLande will present “Oregon’s Least-Known Mountains: The Human and Natural History of the Klamath/Siskiyou Ranges” on Wednesday, Nov. 3 from noon to 1 p.m. via the Zoom video conferencing app. All are welcome to attend this free lecture, registration is required.
The Klamath-Siskiyou Mountains, which begin just to the west of the Bear Creek Valley and extend to the Pacific Ocean, make up the southwestern-most corner of Oregon, and they extend southward into adjacent California.
This presentation will address the rugged geography, the complex geological history, and the stunning biological diversity of what are Oregon’s least-known mountains. Past human activities that were once significant within the still-remote terrain will also be included in the discussion.
Jeff LaLande has been a resident of the Rogue Valley for more than 45 years. He graduated from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., and later received his M.A. in archaeology from Oregon State University and a Ph.D. in history from the University of Oregon. He worked for over thirty years with the U.S. Forest Service as an archaeologist and historian and has published articles and several books on regional history.
The monthly Windows in Time lunchtime lectures feature well-known writers and historians and bring alive the people, values, and events that shaped our Southern Oregon heritage.
Lectures are jointly sponsored by the Southern Oregon Historical Society and Jackson County Library Services. For more information, please contact the Southern Oregon Historical Society at (541) 773-6536 or sohs.org or Jackson County Library Services at 541-774-8679 or jcls.org.