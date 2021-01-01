Oregon State University Extension Service is accepting enrollment now for Preserve @ Home, a national award-winning online food safety and preservation course to teach individuals how to safely preserve a variety of food products, according to a news release.
Participants learn how to produce high quality, preserved foods and the science behind food preservation and food safety. Individuals with full-time jobs or live-in remote areas may be very interested in this course because it is self-paced. The topics are released weekly.
A virtual Preserve-along through Zoom is available at the end of the series on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
The registration deadline is Monday, Jan. 11. The first class of the six-week course opens online on Thursday, Jan. 14. Each lesson includes online text (that can be downloaded and printed), online forum to facilitate participant discussion, and a live weekly chat session through Zoom to interact with classmates and instructors.
The weekly online chat session for the first lesson will be on Thursday, Jan. 21 from 1-1:45 p.m. Topics to be covered include: Foodborne Illness – causes and prevention, Spoilage and Canning Basics, Canning High Acid Foods, Canning Specialty High Acid Foods – pickles, salsa, jams, jellies, Canning Low Acid Foods, and Freezing and Drying. Supplemental materials will include planting varieties for food preservation and one on cold storage and root cellaring.
Cost of the course is $45, plus the cost of required supplemental materials. Many of the supplemental materials are available free, online. Class size is limited.
This course is offered cooperatively with the University of Idaho Extension Service. Register on-line by Jan. 11 at https://extension.oregonstate.edu/deschutes/preserve-home-oregon.
Preserve @ Home won the first place award for Food Safety Education from the National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences in 2016. Instructors update the course annually. For more information contact Patty Case at patty.case@oregonstate.edu or call 541-883-7131.