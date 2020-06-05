The downtown Klamath County Library will host a virtual screening of the documentary “RIGGED: The Voter Suppression Playbook” on Thursday, June 11 at 7 p.m., including a question-and-answer session with one of the film’s executive producers, according to a news release.
The screening will be held via a Zoom meeting. A link to join the meeting will be emailed 48 hours before the event to everyone who RSVPs at Eventbrite via www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-screening-of-riggedthe-voter-suppression-playbook-tickets-105980588794 or email Charla at coppenlander@klamathlibrary.org.
Narrated by award-winning actor Jeffrey Wright, RIGGED chronicles how the right to vote has been undermined by a decade of dirty tricks, including gerrymandering, voter intimidation, voter roll purges and the gutting of the Voting Rights Act.
“RIGGED” is unrated and runs for 1 hour, 19 minutes.
For more information about the screening or for help using Zoom, please call 541-882-8894 or email Charla at coppenlander@klamathlibrary.org.
For more about the film, visit www.riggedthefilm.com.