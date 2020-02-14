Cholesterol has a bad reputation in discussions about heart health, but it’s a key element in hormone production, cellular health and neurological function.
The important thing is to keep it regulated! Learn more about cholesterol and some naturopathic techniques to strengthen your heart health on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. at the downtown Klamath County Library.
Naturopathic physician Curtis Kunkel will discuss statins, hormone production from cholesterol, heart disease, and natural therapies for regulating cholesterol.
Kunkel is a board-certified naturopathic physician specializing in thyroid and adrenal disorders, natural hormone rebalancing and hard-to-treat conditions.
For more information, call 541-882-8894, or visit the downtown library’s Information and Reference desk.