A weeklong online film fellowship being presented in partnership between Southern Oregon University and Klamath Film will take place in August, offering a cash prize to the best film created at the conclusion of the event.
Dubbed the “Klamath Film Online Film Fellowship,” the event is an intensive week from Sunday, Aug. 10 through Aug. 16 with multiple group video webinars to teach the basics of filmmaking with minimal equipment. The film camp is free through scholarship thanks to grant support from the Klamath County Cultural Coalition and the Oregon Cultural Trust, though limited to a maximum of 20 participants or film teams.
Intended to teach teenagers and families the basics behind filmmaking, the course work will include daily webinars with lessons immediately put to practice, as participants will film and edit their own narrative short film at home. Each day will be highlighted with featured guests from the film industry discussing how they utilize various skills highlighted during the film fellowship in their professional careers.
Each participant will be provided with a pre-packet of materials to study before the event begins and are expected to take part in each day’s online activities, provided the tools and know-how to make their own films with little more than phones and objects easily found around the home. From scripting and storytelling techniques to lighting, cinematography, music, and editing – in a week students will go from novice film fans to experts in the basics of videography.
The courses will be taught by Andrew Gay, associate professor of Digital Cinema at Southern Oregon University, as well as members of Klamath Film – a Klamath Falls-based nonprofit that promotes and supports filmmaking in and around the Klamath Basin.
The course is ideal for families stuck at home during the summer seeking a group project, with narrative films of minimal to no dialogue being produced during the week. One film from the participants will be selected for a $100 prize and will be included for screening in the eighth annual Klamath Independent Film Festival – Sept. 18-20.
Space is limited for the weeklong film camp, with approximately 12 hours of instruction and review provided throughout the week, Aug. 10-16. To request a spot in the film fellowship, and for more information, send an email to info@klamathfilm.org, and visit www.klamathfilm.org.