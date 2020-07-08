Are you overwhelmed with contradictory messages from politicians, news sources and other media? Learn to distinguish truth from fiction using real-world examples of political ads, news headlines, logical fallacies, graphs/charts, as well as the effect of word choice in messaging, statistical data and other types of (mis)information. Become your own “fact-checker!” Also, learn how to find accurate information.
The downtown Klamath County Library will host a virtual workshop “Civics for Adults: Misinformation, Fake News and Political Propaganda” on Thursday, July 23 at 7 p.m.
The workshop will be held via a Zoom meeting. A link to join the meeting will be emailed 48 hours before the event to everyone who RSVPs at Eventbrite via www.eventbrite.com/e/civics-for-adults-misinformation-fake-news-and-political-propaganda-tickets-112515543018 or by emailing Charla at coppenlander@klamathlibrary.org. Pre-registration is required and limited to the first 35 registrations.
The workshop will be facilitated by Donna L Cohen, MLIS, MEd. Cohen is an Oregonian who has been a teacher and librarian and now devotes her time to developing, refining and presenting civic education for adults. She believes that civic education should be lifelong and also that public libraries are the best place for this.
“The life of our democracy depends on its citizens thinking critically, understanding basic political structures and engaging in the work of sustaining and building our society,” said Cohen.
Cohen’s presentation will last just over an hour, with time after for questions and discussion.
For more information about the workshop, or for help using Zoom, call 541-882-8894 ext. 10 or email Charla at coppenlander@klamathlibrary.org. For more information about Cohen visit www.civicthinker.info/.