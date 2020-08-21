Discover how the Lava Beds are recovering from the huge Caldwell Fire at a special online presentation hosted by the Klamath County Library on Thursday, Aug. 27 at 2 p.m., according to a news release.
Lava Beds National Monument in Tulelake, Calif., is home to over 800 lava tubes and other geologic features, as well as many important cultural sites. The massive Caldwell Fire burned over 80,000 acres in and around the park in late July and early August. Lava Beds Ranger Aimee Murillo will lead a discussion about what the park is like post-Caldwell and how the park will adapt moving forward.
The event will be held via Zoom video conferencing. A link to join the meeting will be emailed 48 hours before the event to everyone who RSVPs at Eventbrite via www.eventbrite.com/e/lava-beds-national-monument-virtual-program-tickets-114950447884 or by emailing librarian Charla Oppenlander at coppenlander@klamathlibrary.org.
For more information about the presentation or for help using Zoom, call 541-882-8894 or email Charla at coppenlander@klamathlibrary.org.