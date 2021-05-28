Taylor Morden, a documentary film director who gained global acclaim earlier this year when his latest film, “The Last Blockbuster” drew international attention after being acquired by Netflix, will be the featured guest of the June Klamath Film meeting on Thursday, June 3.
The meeting is free and open to the public, held from 6-8 p.m. at the Falls Taphouse (2215 Shallock Ave.) and simulcast via GoToMeeting. The monthly meetings are offered as a networking opportunity for regional filmmakers, actors, and film enthusiasts to connect for upcoming projects and discuss film-related topics with a different featured guest from the film industry each month.
Morden is no stranger to Klamath Falls, as his short films and feature-length films have been selected for the Klamath Independent Film Festival for the past three consecutive years. In 2018 his short “Tutu Grande” was a KIFF selection, in 2019 Morden’s feature-length documentary “Pick It Up: Ska in the 90s” was screened at Pelican Cinemas, and last year “The Last Blockbuster” was the showcase film of the entire festival opening all festivities.
“The Last Blockbuster” has gained great notoriety in 2021 since its Netflix release spurring nostalgia for the near-defunct video rental chain that once dominated landscapes nationwide, but today only one Blockbuster Video store survives – in Bend, Ore. The film is a hilarious, informative and sentimental look at the rise and fall of video rental stores and the family that keeps the last surviving active store in business by any means necessary. Already a popular tourist attraction, the Blockbuster store in Bend has seen unprecedented interest and visitors in the wake of the release, further making national headlines when the store began offering the site as an Air BnB for patrons to sleep overnight in a Blockbuster store.
Morden, who recently relocated to Eugene, will join Klamath Film for a fun virtual conversation about filmmaking, how to get a film on the Netflix platform, and the many nostalgic connections to Blockbuster that Morden now hears from nearly everyone he encounters.
Information about how to join the online meeting is available at www.klamathfilm.org.