Lake of the Woods Mountain Lodge & Resort will hold daily Irish-themed food and drink specials in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, March 13-17.
From Saturday, March 13 through Wednesday, March 17, the resort will feature corned beef and cabbage meals served with potatoes and carrots. Additionally, a variety of drink specials will include Irish coffee, shamrock sour, green apple martini, the clan McGee, O’Gorman, and the Lucky Shaker. Green beer specials from Klamath Basin Brewery will also be available.
As part of the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, on Saturday, March 13 there will also be live music from 3-5 p.m. followed by a bonfire.
Lake of the Woods Resort is located at 950 Harriman Route in Lake of the Woods. For more information visit www.lakeofthewoodsresort.com.