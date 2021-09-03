The 102nd annual Lake County Fair and Round-Up has begun in Lakeview, and Tulelake-Butte Valley’s 70th annual event begins next week – offering back-to-back weeks of family-friendly fun.
Taking place Sept. 2-6 at the Lake County Fairgrounds, the Lake County Fair and Round-Up includes multiple days of PRCA and regional rodeo action, concerts, carnival rides, animal exhibits and the annual destruction derby. Headlining entertainment is a concert by country star Granger Smith on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. Opening for Smith will be Olivia Harms, a Canby-based singer-songwriter who has been a regular at the Lake County Fair for several years opening for previous headliners Dan + Shay and Old Dominion. Tickets for the Granger Smith concert range from $35-45, available at www.lakecountyroundup.org.
On Sunday, Sept. 5 activities culminate with the Lake County Destruction Derby at 7 p.m., offering $7,500 in payouts for the best drivers. Other performers will play the Re-Ride Room and outdoor Fair stage throughout the week.
Rodeo events culminate Sept. 5-6 with saddle bronc, bull riding, bareback riding, barrel racing, tie down roping, team roping, and steer wrestling. Additionally, open local competitions include open barrel races, kid’s calf riding and goat tying, and local team roping.
Open fair exhibits, vendors and carnival rides will be offered on the fairgrounds, with all activities culminating with the annual Round-Up Parade, routing through downtown Lakeview on Monday, Sept. 6 at 11 a.m.
For more information about the Lake County Fair and Round-Up visit www.lakecountyroundup.org.
The Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair takes place Sept. 9-12 in Tulelake, Calif., highlighted by concerts, a destruction derby, and tractor pulls. Vendors will abound across the Tulelake Fairgrounds, along with an extensive array of carnival rides and entertainment. A Golden Carnival Pass for unlimited rides across the entire fair are $70, single day ride tickets are $25. Unlimited gate admission is $10.
Live entertainment is highlighted by a concert by Noise Pollution – an AC/DC tribute act on Friday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets for Noise Pollution are $15. Throughout the fair free concerts will also be offered by Cale Moon, Nephilim, Racyne Parker, Grupo Sierra Nevada, and The Sonshine Mountain Band. Additional entertainment includes Latino Dancers on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 2:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., and balloon artist and magician Dennis Forel.
Additional activities include a petting zoo, pony rides, dog agility demonstrations, a dinosaur exhibit, and barnyard rodeo.
The Tulelake-Butte Valley Destruction Derby will take place on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m., tickets are $20. The Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair truck sled pulls will culminate entertainment offerings on Sunday, Sept. 12 starting at 2:30 p.m. – tickets are $10.
For additional information about the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair visit http://tbvfair.com.