LAKEVIEW — Lake County Libraries will be hosting a Zoom Literacy Baby Shower for parents of babies one year old or younger, as well as for expectant parents, according to a news release.
Attending parents and babies will receive a bag of books, baby supplies, some snacks, and participate in a raffle for prizes from local businesses. The Baby Shower will be held via Zoom Saturday, Nov. 21 at 3:30 p.m.
The showers are an opportunity for the community to celebrate new families, and the library has received many donations from local businesses and crafters. Since 90% of brain development happens by the age of six, library staff will demonstrate ways parents can make sure their child is ready to learn at kindergarten.
If you have a child who was born in the fall of 2019 or later or are currently expecting, or know of a family who has a child that age, contact David at 541-947-6019 with a mailing address and Lake County Libraries will include them on the invitation list. The event will be held via Zoom, and Zoom participants will be able to pick up their gifts from their local library afterwards.
For more information about this program or to add someone to the invitation list, contact Youth Library Assistant David Lev at davidl@lakecountylibrary.org or 541-947-6974. This program is made possible by the State of Oregon Ready to Read Grant, partnership with Lake County Public Health, and many local donors.