LAKEVIEW — All Lake County Library District locations will be closed to the public during the two-week freeze, effective Nov. 18 through Dec. 2, according to a news release.
Virtual and Take Out services will be available during modified hours. Library patrons can still place holds online and via telephone as well as check items out through Library Take Out. Library WiFi signal will still be available outside the building.
Book drops will also be emptied and materials checked in during the closure. No overdue fines will be charged. The Main Library meeting room will not be available for public use during the closure. Online services such as downloadable e-books and audio books remain available at all times.
“With infection numbers increasing across the state and within our county, we felt Take Out Only was the appropriate service level for the 2-Week Freeze,” said Library Director Amy Hutchinson. “This decision was made to protect the health of our communities and our library staff,” said Hutchinson. It is possible Take Out Only service could be extended beyond December 2, depending on advice from public health officials.
During the facility closure, hours for Take Out and virtual services remain unchanged from current operational hours: Main Library – Lakeview Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 12-4 p.m.; Christmas Valley Branch Library Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Paisley Branch Library Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Silver Lake Branch Library Mondays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information visit www.lakecountylibrary.org.