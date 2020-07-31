LAKEVIEW — The Lake County Libraries Summer Reading Program will welcome the University of Oregon’s Museum of Natural and Cultural History, providing a virtual program and special activity packs for all three Summer Reading sites in Lakeview, Paisley and Christmas Valley.
The “Engineer It” program and activity packs explores science and engineering techniques of ancient peoples. For thousands of years, Native Americans have used science and engineering to create tools, homes, clothing, and more—passing this knowledge down through generations. Many technologies that were invented long ago are still being used today. Through this unique virtual program, families can join in to explore artifacts designed by Oregon’s first engineers, visit with an archaeologist, and try out their own engineering skills!
The program will include both a video component and an activity bag full of crafts and activities for you to take home!
Due to restrictions related to the Coronavirus epidemic, the performance will be online. Participants can watch from the comfort of their own home or come to the regular meeting at 10 a.m. in Paisley or 2 p.m. in Christmas Valley, Tuesday, August 4; or at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 6 in the Lakeview Main Library Meeting Room to watch the video. Seating is limited for in-person programs, so call your local library to make a reservation. If watching from home, be sure to get your activity pack and access code at the library. For more information contact David Lev at 541-947-6019, or visit www.lakecountylibrary.org.