A beloved annual Lakeview celebration that serves as a major fundraiser for Lake County Libraries has been cancelled due to public health restrictions, according to a news release.
The annual Lake County Library Endowment Dinner is a fall event typically hosted at the Lakeview Elks Lodge, featuring a dinner and auction in support of the Lake County Library Endowment Board for various venture and capital improvements.
Organizers plan to revive the annual fundraiser in 2021, and will be providing to local residents in October an update to Endowment activities. Among the libraries’ ongoing improvement efforts in 2020 is the installation of acoustic tiling to reduce echo in the Lakeview branch library building.
For more information visit www.lakecountylibrary.org.