After taking a year off due to COVID restrictions the popular Lake District Hospital Auxiliary Holiday Fair will be returning for in-person fun and shopping on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Lake County Fairgrounds; people who are interested in being a vendor have until Monday, Nov. 1 to secure their spot.
The Holiday Fair will be entering its 50th year. It was started in 1970 by Lois Strieby, the wife of Dr. Bill Strieby, as the hospital auxiliary was created when the new hospital building was completed in its present location. At the time of the creation of the Hospital Auxiliary the goal was to purchase extra items needed for the new building. The original Holiday Fairs were held at the First Presbyterian Church, Lake County Senior Center and Memorial Hall until they outgrew those locations and moved to the Lake County Fairgrounds.
The Holiday Fair started off as a way for people to sell their homemade and handmade items to the public all in one setting. In 2019, the Hospital Auxiliary began to allow home-based businesses such as Mary Kay and others to be part of the vendors.
The Holiday Fair is the biggest fundraiser the Hospital Auxiliary holds throughout the year and provides money for the organization to purchase equipment for use in the Lake District Hospital, Home Health and Hospice and long term care.
Even though the group was not able to have a fundraiser in 2020 the organization was still able to purchase items for the Lake District Hospital and the Lake Health District. Some of the items purchased over the past year include a patient lift for the EMS service, a standing lift for acute care patients, a tablet to be used by skilled nurses for communication and brand new chairs for the cafeteria in the hospital.
While most of the vendor positions are already filled there are still a couple of spots available for people to rent for $50 a space. Vendors must reserve the spots no later than Monday, Nov. 1.
There will be two days for shopping, and people looking for the most items and the best deals are encouraged to come out Dec. 3 in the evening when it will be open from 5 — 8 p.m. The cost for people to enter on Friday night is $1, while there is no cost for people coming out on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
To keep people fed the Lakeview Lions Club will be cooking food for Friday night and Saturday, including burgers, hot dogs and other items throughout the day. The Lakeview Rotary Club will be helping to put on the event.
People who come to the Fair Friday night will be given a raffle ticket for one of the many door prizes which will be given away throughout the weekend. The drawing will take place Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. and people do not need to be present to win.
Besides raffling off door prizes, the Hospital Auxiliary will be raffling off a handmade quilt by Sandi Johnson. The organization decided to hold onto the quilt from 2020 and to raffle it off at the 2021 Holiday Fair. People can purchase tickets from a Hospital Auxiliary member or at the Holiday Fair. Tickets are $5 each or six tickets for $25.
Santa will be on hand throughout the event for pictures and for children to tell him what he should bring them for Christmas.
The Hospital Auxiliary is a volunteer organization and is looking for new volunteers to join the group; the cost to join is $8 per year. One of the events they do each year is give special recognition to the first baby born in Lakeview.
For more information about the Hospital Auxiliary or the Holiday Fair call Janine Simms at 541-219-2024.