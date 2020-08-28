A parade, rodeo and other festivities will go on for the 101st annual Lake County Fair and Round-Up, albeit with a decidedly different presentation due to COVID-19, Sept. 4-6.
The annual weeklong celebration held in Lakeview routinely draws thousands to Lake County around Labor Day weekend for a variety of activities including reunions, rodeo action, concerts, a community fun run, demolition derby and much more; but with crowd restrictions implemented the Lake County Fair board has modified 2020 plans to present a shortened event schedule Sept. 4-6 with social distancing at the forefront.
Gone is the annual carnival, and many activities will take a noticeably different slant in order to abide by state mandated crowd restrictions. Also cancelled is the annual headlining concert, a show that has consistently drawn some of the top up-and-coming talent among country music that have gone on to become A-listers after gracing the Lakeview stage.
Events include the annual Labor Day Dash, hosted by the Mile High Striders running club, on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 7:45 a.m. at Steninger Track on the Lakeview High School campus. The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo will be held Sept. 5-6, with box seats blocked in an effort to socially distance, and face masks required. Tickets are $20 or $25.
The celebrated annual Labor Day Parade, originally cancelled, will still commence, culminating Round-Up regalia on Monday, Sept. 7 starting at 10 a.m. in downtown Lakeview. The event required an Oregon Department of Transportation permit under current state restrictions, with volunteers in place to act as physical distancing monitors along the parade route.
For more information about 2020 Lake County Fair and Round-Up activities visit www.lakecountyroundup.org.