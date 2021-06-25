Hot rods and cool cats will collect once again to show off their rides and talk shop when the annual Kruise of Klamath returns this weekend, drawing hundreds of vintage vehicles to Klamath Falls for a celebration of rock n’ roll lifestyles and classic cars.
This year marks the 21st year of the Kruise, a celebration that normally draws hundreds of classic custom cars to Moore Park, but due to water issues will instead takeover the Main Street downtown Klamath Falls corridor for three days of fun, June 25-27. The annual car show and extravaganza routinely draws hundreds of spectators and car owners from across the western United States to Southern Oregon to revel in rides galore on display at multiple car shows.
Kicking off the celebration is a series of mini-car shows throughout Klamath Falls on Friday, June 25 leading up to a barbecue and sock hop at the Ross Ragland Theater starting at 5 p.m. The evening will feature classic rock n’ roll by the Eugene-based 50s throwback trio Jet Harris and his Hotrod Hellcats performing from 7-10 p.m.
The main event begins on Saturday, June 26 at 9 a.m. with a giant car show lining Main Street from the 3rd to 11th Street intersections. The Show ‘n’ Shine will feature live music by Horse Mt. Trio, food vendors, and the Klamath Falls Farmer’s Market weekly activities until 1 p.m. Various mini-car shows will take place throughout the afternoon afterwards, culminating with the annual Klamath Kruise as participating cars take it low and slow down Main Street from 6:30-9 p.m. on Main Street.
Events culminate Sunday morning with breakfast at Upper Deck Restaurant from 7-10 a.m., followed by a poker run for event participants from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. starting at the Upper Deck Restaurant (3000 Airport Way).
For registration information and Kruise of Klamath schedules visit www.kruiseofklamath.org.