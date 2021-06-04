Think of it as Klamath County’s equivalent of the annual Burning Man Festival when a collective of artists and crazy contraptions ascend upon Klamath County for a three-day friendly competition known as the Klamath Kinetic Challenge.
Entirely human-powered vehicles will compete across a number of challenges June 25-27 in Klamath Falls, including a street race, sand trap, mud bog, and float across Upper Klamath Lake. The event draws a madcap, festive crew from across the Western United States that celebrate weird and wacky as much as functionality in design and operation of vehicles that often are more akin to the creations of Dr. Seuss than that of the latest bicycle designs. It is in its truest sense art in motion – pedaled sculptures that take pride in aesthetic more than speed. Vehicles must be able to traverse paved roads and climb hills, cross sand and mud, and most importantly for the safety of the crew – float.
Cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Klamath Kinetic Challenge’s triumphant return marks a return of summer fun for participants and observers alike. An odd set of rules dictating the competition include the encouragement of bribing judges, a mandatory stuffed bird and can with string to call for help are required decorations, and the ever-important law in the eye of insurers and organizers of the event, “thou shall not drown.”
Following completion of the final event awards are distributed for not only best overall scores in each event, but for most ingenious sculpture design, artistic form and originality, biggest splash in the water competition, and most likely to incur a potential problem due to inherent safety issues in its design.
Activities commence with a registration and kickoff party on Friday, June 25 at Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse at 6 p.m. On Saturday, June 26 preliminary safety tests begin at 8 a.m. at Veterans Park before the start of the official street race at 10:16 a.m. bound for Moore Park. Competitions continue after lunch with a sand pit contest at 1:30 p.m. On Sunday, June 27 sculptures will enter the water from the Moore Park Marina docks at 11:16 a.m. and race across the lake to Marina 1. The final contest will occur at the Fred Meyer Bottle Drop starting at 2:30 p.m., followed by an awards ceremony at Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria at 5:15 p.m.
For registration forms and more information about the Klamath Kinetic Challenge visit www.klamathkinetic.org.