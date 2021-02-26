“Killing the Klamath,” a documentary produced by Klamath Tribes to profile the ongoing fight to save endangered fish species from extinction, will premiere on PBS on Thursday, March 18, according to a news release.
The film is a detailed examination to showcase the efforts to save indigenous sucker fish species, known by Klamath Tribes as C’waam and Koptu, which have become endangered through population declines as a result of numerous factors and explores potential solutions.
Told by Klamath tribal leaders, elders and scientists who have been attempting to save the species from extinction; the film considers causes, consequences, and potential solutions to toxic algae blooms and low water levels in Upper Klamath Lake that have threatened their survival.
The Shortnose Sucker and Lost River Sucker (C’waam and Koptu) were added to the Endangered Species list in 1988 amidst rapid population declines. The fish species were once caught by the thousands as a mainstay diet of the Tribes. Today the species have been the centerpiece of controversy in the battle over water conservation and agriculture between Klamath Tribes and water irrigators in the Klamath Basin.
The film “Killing the Klamath” will premiere on Thursday, March 18 at 8:30 p.m. on Southern Oregon PBS. It will re-air on Saturday, March 20 at 7 p.m., and on Sunday, March 21 at 2:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
For a trailer and more information visit www.sopbs.org.