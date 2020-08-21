A celebration of Klamath Tribes’ proud past and its bright future will take a different shape this year in response to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic, taking much of the 34th annual Klamath Tribes Restoration Celebration online.
A yearly remembrance event commemorating federal recognition being restored in 1986 to Klamath, Modoc, Paiute and Yahooskin, festivities were initially cancelled in July according to a Klamath Tribes news release. After consideration the restoration celebration is revived, albeit altered in the interest of maintaining social distancing out of health and safety. The annual event typically draws large crowds from across the region, but in 2020 to limit potential exposure to COVID-19 plans are pivoting.
Some of the traditional activities return, but online. The annual PowWow will be virtual, opening on Saturday, Aug. 21 and continuing through Aug. 31. Videos submissions are being requested to be sent to the Klamath Tribes Restoration Powwow Facebook page, tagged with the hashtag #RestorationKMP2020.
Competition categories include Tiny Tots (newborns to 5 years old), Golden Age Women/Men, Sibling Team Dance (ages 6-21 for up to 3-5 dancers), Switch Dance (13-18 years old), and an all ages Owl Dance. For more information on competition categories contact Lahoma Schonchin at 541-539-7359.
Festivities kick off on Saturday, Aug. 22 with a parade and drive-thru event, starting at 10 a.m. at Chiloquin Elementary School. Restoration Celebration participants will be able to get their commemorative items from a grab-and-go station starting at 10 a.m. while saying in vehicles to maintain social distancing.
Congress ended federal recognition I 1954, ending tribal services managed by the federal government, which had in part helped Klamath Tribes to become at the time among the wealthiest of tribes nationwide thanks to an ample timber and cattle industry that funded state and federal services. The recognition removal also condemned Klamath Tribes’ nearly 2 million-acre reservation. Restoration took a series of court cases, culminating with the Klamath Restoration Act of 1986.
For more information about planned activities visit www.klamathtribes.org.