Klamath Tribes member Cassie Caldera made her Disney debut with the premier of “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made” that began streaming on Disney Plus February 7.
In the role of Hippie Woman who, along with husband Hippie Man, sits on the porch of her Portland home near Timmy’s neighborhood knitting, Caldera said she achieved her childhood dream of being in a Disney movie.
“It was one of my dreams as a kid to be in one of those movies, and it happened in my later adult life,” she said. “It was a dream come true.”
The movie was filmed in Portland, where Caldera now lives and works for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and many Portland landmarks are featured throughout, including Multnomah Falls, the Oregon Zoo and Bonneville Dam.
She recalled filming for three days in three different locations around the city, including Cathedral Park and in two different Portland neighborhoods.
The attention to detail paid by Director Tom McCarthy and the production crew was something Caldera admired and she recalled how the crew got Caldera and her counterpart who played Hippie Man knitting lessons so they could know what they were doing as Timmy zoomed by them on their porch on his Segway and at an Animal Awareness rally at the park.
Viewers could also catch Caldera in the trailer for the movie before it started streaming, which she didn’t know until people started messaging her that they saw her in the trailer.
“People were telling me about it, I didn’t see it at the beginning. So that was so amazing for me too to get feedback from my friends, ‘You’re in the trailer! A Klamath Native! A Native American actually in a Disney movie!’”
Caldera said all of her lines made the final cut into the movie, which doesn’t always happen.
It’s been heartwarming, she said, to receive all of the kind messages she has about her role from people, some even people she didn’t realize knew her.
“That was really heartwarming too, and it really humbled me that there was all this love out there,” she said.
Beyond the opportunity of being in a Disney movie at all, Caldera said her involvement was particularly valuable as a Native American in such a film. She hopes to be an example for Native kids.
“It’s great, if you believe, you can make things happen, and I just want the younger people to realize that too. Don’t give up, there’s a lot of doors that close for you, but there are doors that will open up if you just keep on.”
The first time she watched the movie she was traveling for work in Albuquerque. When she got home, however, she said she got the chance to watch it with her family. Seeing it on a screen only took her back to filming it and what it was like looking into the cameras on set.
Timmy Failure is an adventure seen through the eyes of a fifth grader, which required a young cast with a lot of child actors. Caldera said the crew had a way with the kids to get the most out of them when filming and that being surrounded by all of the kids on set was a fun experience.
“I was fortunate enough to be cast, to film with a lot of these really talented LA children actors, and the producer, Tom McCarthy, he just had a way with these kids and they shined with his direction. It was really amazing to see, and quite magical in my book.”
For her audition she dug out her oldest tie die shirt to look the part of a hippie Portlander. She said she wasn’t sure she got the part because she hadn’t heard anything for a while. Then she got a call back, and not too long after, she was awarded the part.
Although acting is not her full-time job now, she hopes that can change when she retires.
“I just want to be out there and show the Native people that we can be out there too if we put our hearts into it and don’t give up, we can do anything we set our minds to.”
A word Caldera frequently used to describe the experience was “magical,” fitting for a Disney movie.
“I’m really proud of it,” she said. “It’s a great movie. ”