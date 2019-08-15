CHILOQUIN — The Klamath Tribes will host the 33rd Annual Restoration Celebration, a free community event, Friday through Sunday, Aug. 23-25 in Chiloquin. The theme of this year’s Restoration Celebration is “Culture is Sacred.”
Included in this year’s festivities will be a fun run and walk, parade, softball tournament, home run derby, horseshoe tournament, rodeo, powwow and more.
n Friday, Aug. 23: Fun Run and Walk, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chiloquin High School. Registration begins at 9 a.m. for the Warrior Run-5k and Fun Walk-1.5k. A healthy meal will follow the event. Health Row information tables and other health checks will be available from 9 to 11 a.m. For information contact: Aislyn Ukpik at 541-882-1487 ext. 304 or Tahnie Clark at 541-882-1487 ext. 373.
n Saturday, Aug. 24: Parade begins downtown at 10 a.m., preceded by a line-up at 9 a.m. Entries must check in at the parade office at Chiloquin High School. For more information call Kathy Rich at 541-783-2219 ext. 101, or Sisalee Parrish at 541-783-2219 ext. 160.
n Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 24 and 25: Co-Ed Softball games begin at 8 a.m. both days at Spinks Park. A Homerun Derby will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, and a horseshoe tournament kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Prizes will be awarded for first through third place along with honors for most valuable players, all-stars and special awards. For information, call Kaneeta Kirk at 541-238-4492.
n Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 23-25: Friday, Aug. 23 is Suicide Awareness Day, with a theme of “Your Life Matters.” A Youth Rodeo will be at 11 a.m., with Indian National Finals Rodeo Slack at 3 p.m. The Indian National Finals Rodeo Western States Rodeo will be Saturday and Sunday, with $5 admission Saturday and free admission Sunday at the Chiloquin Rodeo Grounds. For more information, call Tammy Anderson at 541-891-0194.
n Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 23-25: A competition powwow will be offered all three days of the Restoration Celebration at the Klamath Tribes Community Center, 35601 Chokecherry Way Highway 62. On Friday, Aug. 23, it will begin at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Aug. 24, competitions will be at 1 and 7 p.m. Competition wraps up Sunday with the final event at noon.
For information and vendors, call Lahoma Schonchin at 541-539-7359 or Loren Schonchin at 541-891-1293. The Quail Trail bus will be available Friday and Saturday, Aug. 23 and 24. The bus schedule is available at www.klamathtribes.org. For more information, call Rachel Miller at 541-783-2219 ext. 174, or Michelle Carson 541-783-2219 ext. 175.
The Restoration Celebration is a drug, alcohol and smoking-free event. For more information about events, visit klamathtribes.org.