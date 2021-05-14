A two-day mini pow wow will take place May 14-15 in Klamath Falls hosted by Klamath Tribes, declared a weekend of healing.
A family-friendly event with no drugs or alcohol promoting sobriety through cultural means, activities begin on Friday, May 14 with a healing sweat from 5-7 p.m. and a spaghetti dinner served afterwards. Events continue on Saturday. May 15 with a grand entry at 11 a.m., followed. By a one-session exhibition Pow Wow with all dancers and drums welcome. Dinner will be served at 3 p.m., followed by an open sweat from 5-7 p.m.
COVID-19 protocols will be followed during the event, with masks and sanitizer readily available for all participants. Activities will take place at 3206 Onyx Ave. in Klamath Falls.
For more information call 541-891-0194 or 541-363-1277.