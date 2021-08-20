Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Klamath tribes host annual Restoration Celebration Aug. 27
Entering its 35th year, the annual Restoration Celebration by Klamath Tribes welcomes the public to join in a variety of family-friendly activities in Chiloquin in honor of federal recognition of Klamath Tribes, its proud past, and bright future.
Held annually on the fourth weekend of August, the event marks the anniversary of restoration of Klamath, Modoc and Yahooskin-Paiute tribes by the federal government in an act of Congress in 1986. In recognition of a return of rights, Klamath Tribes began coordinating community celebrations to honor Indigenous heritage. Normally a multi-day event complete with a pow-wow, softball tournament, rodeo, parade and other community events, the 2021 rendition will be a single-day affair with socially-distanced activities – a step forward from last year’s exclusively virtual affair.
Slated for Friday, Aug. 27 and themed as “Resilience, Recovery, Reconnection,” activities will commence at 9 a.m. with a drive-thru giveaway at the KTHFS Wellness Center, located at 330 Chiloquin Blvd. in Chiloquin. A Color Run/Walk will take place at Chiloquin Park with a photo lineup at 10:45 a.m. and start at 11 a.m. Events will culminate with a drive-thru luncheon providing box lunches at Chiloquin Park catered by Melissa’s Country Kitchen will take place starting at noon with a lunch prayer offered by Klamath Tribal Council Chairman Don Gentry.
Congress ended federal recognition in 1954, ending tribal services managed by the federal government, which had in part helped Klamath Tribes to become at the time among the wealthiest of tribes nationwide thanks to an ample timber and cattle industry that funded state and federal services. The recognition removal also condemned Klamath Tribes’ nearly two million-acre reservation. Restoration took a series of court cases, culminating with the Klamath Restoration Act of 1986.
Participants are strongly encouraged to practice social distancing and wear masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 while participating in positive events aimed at celebrating Klamath Tribes’ federal recognition.
For more information contact Aislyn Ukpik or Tahnie Clark at 541-882-1487 or visit www.klamathtribes.org.