A new documentary by the Klamath Tribes, “Killing the Klamath”, premieres March 18 on PBS exploring the causes, consequences, and potential solutions to toxic algae blooms in Upper Klamath Lake that are driving C’waam and Koptu fish towards extinction.
Once the most important food fish in Oregon’s Upper Klamath Lake region, C’waam and Koptu (also known as the Short-nose Sucker and Lost River Sucker) were caught by the thousands and remain a centerpiece of the Tribes’ way of life and annual Return of the C’waam ceremony. The Tribes’ creation story states, “If the C’waam go away, the people go away.”
Today, Klamath Tribes are working to save the C’waam through conservation, better management of scarce water and reducing polluted run-off from agriculture and cattle operations. Their efforts, along with tribal members and scientists, are featured in the documentary
Found only in the Upper Klamath River Basin, the clock is ticking for these endangered fish as annual toxic algae blooms kill most of the young fish that are the future of the species. Adult fish can live for 30 years or more, but most are reaching the end of their natural lifespans. Scientists with the Tribe fear they could be extinct in less than ten years.
The collapse of C’waam and Koptu fisheries has marched virtually in lockstep with the declining health of Upper Klamath Lake, the largest body of freshwater west of the Rocky Mountains. The lake was once a major destination for boating, birding, wildlife watching, paddling, and fishing. Today people avoid the lake from late Spring into Fall in most years due to chronically low lake levels and severe algae blooms that not only kill fish, but prompt Oregon officials to post regular health advisories warning against contact with toxins in the water.
In a last-ditch effort to save the fish from extinction, the Klamath Tribes every Spring gather newborn fish and rear them for several years before returning them to the wild. But the young fish released into the lake will only survive to become adults, reproduce, and rebuild fish populations if the lake is healthy enough to support them. The Tribes’ are hopeful their supplementation program can keep the fish on life support while they work to restore the health of the lake and surrounding ecosystems.
The film “Killing the Klamath” will premiere on Thursday, March 18 at 8:30 p.m. on Southern Oregon PBS. It will re-air on Saturday, March 20 at 7 p.m., and on Sunday, March 21 at 2:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
For a trailer and more information visit www.sopbs.org.