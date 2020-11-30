Unlike in past years where citizens braved the cold, now Klamath Falls residents can enjoy the official launch of the annual Snowflake Festival from the comfort of home with a virtual tree lighting ceremony to be livestreamed on Monday, Nov. 30, according to a news release.
Taking place starting around 6:50 p.m. to coincide with this year’s Snowflake Mile fun run in downtown Klamath Falls, this year’s tree lighting festivities move from the traditional Veterans Memorial Park locale to Klamath Commons. Residents are strongly encouraged to watch online rather than attend in person to avoid crowds under current COVID-19 safety protocols.
As runners cross the finish line viewers will be treated to dignitaries officially kicking off the annual Snowflake Festival in Klamath Falls, culminating with a ceremony to officially light the Klamath Falls Christmas Tree in the Klamath Commons parking lot.
The event is being hosted in partnership with Klamath Falls Downtown Association, the Klamath Snowflake Festival, The city of Klamath Falls, and Klamath Film. Members of Klamath Falls City Council will be present to officially usher in the holiday season in the Klamath Basin.
The Tree Lighting Ceremony will be available to view for free online via Facebook on the KFDA page at www.facebook.com/DowntownKFalls/.