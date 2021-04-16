Following a successful return to live performance in March, the Klamath Symphony will return to the Ross Ragland Theater stage with a spring concert on Saturday, May 8, according to a Ross Ragland Theater news release.
Themed as “Fresh Aire!”, the concert will be exclusively conducted by Dan Conrad, while the symphony’s co-conductor Chris Benjamin will be prominently featured during the concert as a vocalist on several compositions. The concert’s theme comes from Conrad’s belief that after more than a year of COVID-related restrictions, the title fits what we could all use these days.
“The goal is to perform a little bit of everything for those who enjoy the Klamath Symphony,” said Conrad. “I like to show off how various players shine in all styles of entertainment.”
The concert will feature a variety of selected songs chosen for as engaging crowd-pleasers to uplift spirits. The concert will include everything from a Beatles medley to selections from the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, familiar Disney songs, a Souza march, Dvorak’s “New World Symphony” second movement, and others. The performance will feature soloists on trumpet in addition to Benjamin’s vocals.
The concert will be simultaneously livestreamed online around the world, and the archived concert video recording will be made available for a limited time after the concert online. Tickets to attend, watch online, and view the on-demand concert footage are $15.
Tickets may be acquired in advance from the Ross Ragland Theater box office during regular business hours or call 541-884-LIVE (5483), or visit www.rrtheater.org.