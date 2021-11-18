Klamath Symphony Orchestra will perform their festive concert “Frost on the Pumpkin” on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m.
Join the symphony at the Ross Ragland Theater for a festive concert full of popular holiday classics. The evening will be filled with an entertaining mix of seasonal music to warm the heart and will set the tone for the holiday season.
Conductor Dan Conrad will be directing the Klamath Symphony Orchestra’s 40+ musicians playing classics to waken your emotions and imagination.
To bring the magnificent music to life on stage, Conrad will be featuring some familiar orchestral pieces “Die Fledermaus” by Johan Strauss, “Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson, and “Buckaroo Holiday” by Aaron Copland. You’ll also have a chance to enjoy Edward Elgar’s “Enigma Variations: #9 Nimrod,” and Robert W. Smith’s “The Great Locomotive Chase,” accompanying the Buster Keaton movie “The General.”
“The Ragland is looking forward to starting this Christmas season off with the Klamath Symphony Orchestra’s festive performance this weekend” said executive director Samantha Burris.
Tickets are $15. Visit the theater’s website at www.ragland.org to purchase tickets. The box office is open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or two hours before show time the day of any show.