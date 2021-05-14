Following last weekend’s Klamath Symphony’s performance of a concert dubbed “Fresh Aire,” a compilation of uplilfting, feel-good music for difficult times presented exclusively via livestreaming, the concert footage will be available for purchase to view for a limited time, according to a Ross Ragland Theater news release.
The concert, held on Saturday, May 8, will be available to via streaming service Eventive through Saturday, May 22. Tickets to access the concert film are $15, available to watch on-demand.
The concert was exclusively conducted by Klamath Symphony co-conductor Dan Conrad, while the co-conductor Chris Benjamin was prominently featured during the concert as a vocalist on several compositions including “Oh What a Beautiful Morning” from the musical “Oklahoma” and a medley of Sam Cooke’s “Wonderful World” and “What a Wonderful World” made famous by Louis Armstrong. The concert’s theme comes from Conrad’s belief that after more than a year of COVID-related restrictions, the title fits what the community could use most these days.
Among its varied selections, the concert also featured a medley of Beatles songs, a rousing rendition of the theme from the Pirates of the Caribbean films, for which Conrad donned full pirate regalia to conduct, and a very energetic orchestral rendition of Mark Ronson’s smash hit song “Uptown Funk.”
Tickets to watch online and view the on-demand concert performance are $15, available at http://rrtheater.org/event/aire/.