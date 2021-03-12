Klamath Symphony Orchestra performed its first community concert in nearly a year on Sunday. March 7, at the Ross Ragland Theater. Now the concert is available on-demand for a limited time via Eventive.
Performing for a limited audience and livestreamed around the globe, the approximately 90-minute concert featured a variety of classical compositions set to a loose theme titled “Crystal Concerto.” Co-conducted by Dan Conrad and Chris Benjamin, The concert included several familiar compositions such as the theme from “The Phantom of the Opera” by Andrew Lloyd Webber, and a special tribute to Beethoven in recognition of the composer’s 250th birthday.
Livestreamed by Klamath Film around the globe, the recording of the concert will be available on demand via the Eventive Virtual Festival platform behind a ticket paywall of $15.
While venues were shuttered the Klamath Symphony did not sit dormant. Albeit altered to adhere to safety protocols, concerts were prepared, and subsequently canceled repeatedly throughout 2020 for its regular concert schedule that in normal years includes a summer outdoor concert at Veterans Memorial Park in addition to spring and winter performances at the Ross Ragland Theater. Recently reduced restrictions finally allowed the symphony to perform to audiences once more.
The performance last weekend marked the first time that the Klamath Symphony Orchestra has livestreamed one of its performances, but not the first time that the Ross Ragland Theater has offered a performance globally by livestream. Starting in 2020 as a reaction to COVID-19 pandemic-related crowd restrictions.
Featured soloists during the concert performance included Ted Strunk on trumpet and Mezzo Soprano Dana Wirth. Strunk performed Leroy Anderson’s “Trumpet Lullaby” and Wirth sang “America,” arranged by James Christensen.
Tickets to view the concert are $15, available through March 21. The concert may be viewed at https://klamathsymphony.eventive.org/welcome.