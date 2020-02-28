Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
2-28 Klamath Symphony Orchestra

Klamath Symphony Orchestra, an eclectic group of volunteer musicians ranging from grade school children to seniors, will perform at the Ross Ragland Theater on Sunday, March 1.

 HN Archive photo

Klamath Symphony Orchestra is stepping out of the traditional concert mold for their upcoming performance, “Dance, Dance, Dance!” on Sunday afternoon, March 1, according to a news release.

The performance will include everything from a string quartet playing a minuet, to dancers waltzing to the “Blue Danube,” to a vocal trio singing “Cheek to Cheek,” and a fully orchestrated version of “Uptown Funk.”

“I want to do more than ask the audience to sit and listen; I want them to feel like dancing too,” said conductor Dan Conrad. “This is going to be the most exciting and diverse concert our audience has attended for a long time.”

In addition to singing and dancing, audience members will be treated to Khachaturian’s “Sabre Dance,” “Carousel Waltz,” Copeland’s “Hoe Down,” and a tribute to Lawrence Welk: “Clarinet Polka.”

“This is one concert you don’t want to miss,” added Conrad. “And we’ll answer that question: Can a Violin Dance with a Trombone?”

The Klamath Symphony Orchestra is an all-volunteer musical collective ranging in age and skill-levels from students to retired seniors, joined by a mutual love and appreciation for classical music and live performance. The orchestra performs multiple concerts throughout the year.

Doors open at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 1 at the Ross Ragland Theater, the concert will start at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $12, plus fees, and are available at the door, by calling the box office at 541-884-5483, or online at www.rrtheater.org.

Tags