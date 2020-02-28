Klamath Symphony Orchestra is stepping out of the traditional concert mold for their upcoming performance, “Dance, Dance, Dance!” on Sunday afternoon, March 1, according to a news release.
The performance will include everything from a string quartet playing a minuet, to dancers waltzing to the “Blue Danube,” to a vocal trio singing “Cheek to Cheek,” and a fully orchestrated version of “Uptown Funk.”
“I want to do more than ask the audience to sit and listen; I want them to feel like dancing too,” said conductor Dan Conrad. “This is going to be the most exciting and diverse concert our audience has attended for a long time.”
In addition to singing and dancing, audience members will be treated to Khachaturian’s “Sabre Dance,” “Carousel Waltz,” Copeland’s “Hoe Down,” and a tribute to Lawrence Welk: “Clarinet Polka.”
“This is one concert you don’t want to miss,” added Conrad. “And we’ll answer that question: Can a Violin Dance with a Trombone?”
The Klamath Symphony Orchestra is an all-volunteer musical collective ranging in age and skill-levels from students to retired seniors, joined by a mutual love and appreciation for classical music and live performance. The orchestra performs multiple concerts throughout the year.
Doors open at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 1 at the Ross Ragland Theater, the concert will start at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $12, plus fees, and are available at the door, by calling the box office at 541-884-5483, or online at www.rrtheater.org.