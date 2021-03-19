Klamath Symphony Orchestra performed its first community concert in nearly a year on Sunday, March 7, at the Ross Ragland Theater. The complete concert performance remains available to view on-demand for a limited time through Sunday, March 21.
Performing for a limited audience and livestreamed around the globe, the approximately 90-minute concert featured a variety of classical compositions set to a loose theme titled “Crystal Concerto.” Co-conducted by Dan Conrad and Chris Benjamin, the concert included familiar compositions such as the theme from “The Phantom of the Opera” by Andrew Lloyd Webber, and a special tribute to Beethoven in recognition of the composer’s 250th birthday.
Livestreamed around the globe, the video recording of the concert will be available on demand via the Eventive Virtual Festival platform behind a ticket paywall of $15, accessible at www.rrtheater.org.
Albeit altered to adhere to safety protocols, concerts were prepared, and subsequently canceled repeatedly throughout 2020 for its regular concert schedule. Recently reduced restrictions finally allowed the symphony to perform to audiences once more.
The performance marked the first time that the Klamath Symphony Orchestra has livestreamed one of its performances, but not the first time that the Ross Ragland Theater has offered a performance globally by livestream.
Featured soloists during the concert performance included Ted Strunk on trumpet and Mezzo Soprano Dana Wirth. Strunk performed Leroy Anderson’s “Trumpet Lullaby” and Wirth sang “America,” arranged by James Christensen.
