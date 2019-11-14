Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Violin

The Klamath Symphony Orchestra will present its fall concert, “Broadway and More,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ross Ragland Theater.

 Stock image

Take a walk down Broadway with the Klamath Symphony as they present “Broadway and More,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ross Ragland Theater.

Picture yourself walking down Broadway. As you go, you are immersed in an ocean of musical sounds. Passing various theatres, you hear music from the productions that are currently performing. Everything from the popcorn vendor’s “The Entertainer” to a variety of musicals and an opera-classic “Carmen” fuel your auditory feast.

You can vicariously live this experience by joining the Klamath Symphony Orchestra for its fall concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Multi-talented conductor Christopher Benjamin will lead the orchestra through this musical adventure.

Tickets for “Broadway and More” are $12 before transaction fees and are available at the Ross Ragland Theater box office and by visiting rrtheater.org.

