Take a walk down Broadway with the Klamath Symphony as they present “Broadway and More,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ross Ragland Theater.
Picture yourself walking down Broadway. As you go, you are immersed in an ocean of musical sounds. Passing various theatres, you hear music from the productions that are currently performing. Everything from the popcorn vendor’s “The Entertainer” to a variety of musicals and an opera-classic “Carmen” fuel your auditory feast.
You can vicariously live this experience by joining the Klamath Symphony Orchestra for its fall concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Multi-talented conductor Christopher Benjamin will lead the orchestra through this musical adventure.
Tickets for “Broadway and More” are $12 before transaction fees and are available at the Ross Ragland Theater box office and by visiting rrtheater.org.