Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
customercare@heraldandnews.com for help creating one.
Subscribe Today!Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Klamath Symphony Orchestra in partnership with Klamath Union High School is offering a week-long summer camp for students focused on string instruments, according to a Klamath Symphony Orchestra news release.
Open to students in grades 6-12, the camp will be held Aug. 9-12 from 1-4 p.m. each day at Klamath Union High School. Enrollment costs are $50 per student, scholarships are available. The camp is for students interested in learning and developing skills on stringed instruments such as violin, viola, cello and bass.
Across the four days of the summer strings camp students will receive one-on-one instruction as well as chamber music groups, fiddling, and other electives.
For more information contact Carolyn Shaw at 541-891-0287 or shaw@kfalls.net.