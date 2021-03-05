It has been a long wait for the Klamath Symphony but finally come Sunday a now socially distanced symphony will perform for audiences once more.
The Crystal Concerto is a triumphant return to live performance for the madcap, diverse collective of regional musicians comprising the Klamath Symphony, albeit smaller in numbers than usual due to stage space limitations with the spacing requirements amid COVID protocols.
“We are missing some pieces because we literally cannot fit more people on the stage,” said Dan Conrad, co-conductor of the Klamath Symphony. “It has been a big adjustment because they are used to be squeezed in tight, it changes the sound and how they hear each other.”
According to Conrad, the removal of select instruments for spacing requirements has led to some interesting changes in music compositions, finding replacements for certain instruments that might otherwise leave a hole in the sound.
Conrad teaches at Hosanna Christian School and, alongside Henley music teacher Chris Benjamin, has co-led the symphony since a competition of sorts in 2019 auditioned multiple candidates to assume the baton for the symphony. The unusual tactic to have two conductors has worked well for Benjamin and Conrad, who are close friends beyond the orchestra rehearsals, and when not tag-teaming conducting duties the other can be found performing in the percussion section of the orchestra.
One takes a goofier, friendly approach while the other is soft but serious, yet they make it work well for the orchestra. According to Benjamin, the unusual approach of multiple conductors has provided a refreshing change of pace for symphony members with their differing styles to conducting.
The unusual leadership structure seems to work well amid a culture of positive collaboration for the multi-generational orchestra, which welcomes performers ranging from students to seniors in its membership – also an unusual sight compared to most orchestras. Conrad noted that the shared passion of music performance overcomes any age differences, as often members can be seen during breaks helping each other and offering advice on technique.
While venues were shuttered the Klamath Symphony did not sit dormant. Albeit altered to adhere to safety protocols, concerts were prepared, and subsequently canceled repeatedly throughout 2020 for its regular concert schedule that in normal years includes a summer outdoor concert at Veterans Memorial Park in addition to spring and winter performances at the Ross Ragland Theater. Recently reduced restrictions finally allow the symphony to perform to audiences once more, both for an in-person limited crowd at the Ross Ragland Theater and for the first time to an online crowd as the concert will be livestreamed globally.
“This will be the first time we are livestreaming a performance, for the people who may not yet be comfortable sitting in an audience,” said Benjamin.
The concert does not follow a specific theme per se, but Conrad came up with the name Crystal Concerto comparing the eclectic selection of compositions to be performed to the explosion of refracted light that comes when staring closely at a crystal. Music selections include some compositions originally intended for last November’s canceled concert, some recognizable iconic pieces such as Andrew Lloyd Webber’s theme from “The Phantom of the Opera,” and a special tribute to Beethoven for his 250th birthday with a performance of his ninth symphony.
Featured soloists during the concert performance will include Ted Strunk on trumpet and Mezzo Soprano Dana Wirth. Strunk will perform Leroy Anderson’s “Trumpet Lullaby” and Wirth will sing “America,” arranged by James Christensen.
Other pieces presented will include Ferde Grofe’s “Mississippi,” J.S. Bach’s “Brandenburg Sinfonia,” Robert W. Smith’s “Tempest” and E. Edelson’s “Israeli Folk Songs.”
The Klamath Symphony Orchestra will perform on Sunday, March 7 at 2:30 p.m.at the Ross Ragland Theater and online livestreaming via Eventive. Tickets are $15.
For more information contact the Ross Ragland Theater box office at 541-884-LIVE (5483) or visit www.rrtheater.org.