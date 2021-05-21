Following Klamath Symphony’s performance of a concert dubbed “Fresh Aire” on May 8 via livestreaming, the concert footage remains available for purchase to view only through Saturday, May 22.
The concert will be available to via streaming service Eventive. Tickets to access the concert film are $15.
The concert was exclusively conducted by Klamath Symphony co-conductor Dan Conrad, while co-conductor Chris Benjamin was prominently featured during the concert as a vocalist on several compositions including “Oh What a Beautiful Morning” from the musical “Oklahoma” and a medley of Sam Cooke’s “Wonderful World” and “What a Wonderful World” - made famous by Louis Armstrong. The concert’s theme comes from Conrad’s belief that after more than a year of COVID-related restrictions, the title fits what the community could use most these days.
Among its varied selections, the concert also featured a medley of Beatles songs, a rousing rendition of the theme from the Pirates of the Caribbean films, and a very energetic orchestral rendition of Mark Ronson’s smash hit song “Uptown Funk.”
Tickets to watch online and view the on-demand concert performance are available at http://rrtheater.org/event/aire/.