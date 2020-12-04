Klamath Audubon Society will host a Zoom presentation on the Klamath River Restoration Project on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m., according to a news release.
The featured speaker for the event will be Dave Meuer, community liaison for the Klamath River Renewal Corporation (KRRC). KRRC is part of a cooperative effort to re-establish the natural vitality of the Klamath River, primarily by removing all four hydroelectric dams on the river and then restoring the footprint of the reservoirs.
This project is the result of the Klamath Hydroelectric Settlement Agreement (KHSA), which was negotiated among 23 parties that include the states of Oregon and California, PacifiCorp (owner of the dams), tribes, conservation and fishing interests.
Individuals who would like to participate in the presentation must register in advance at www.klamathaudubon.org.