One of the best depictions of modern Native American life in film will be showcased on the Ross Ragland Theater’s Big Screen when “Smoke Signals” will be shown on Friday, March 20 at 7 p.m.
The film, released in 1998, is one of several films tackling Native American issues by Oregon-born Native American filmmaker Chris Eyre, who made his directorial debut with “Smoke Signals.” Eyre has made an impressive career in the film industry since the film’s release as a director and producer of films such as “Skins” (2002) and “Edge of America” (2003), while also working extensively on television on programs such as “American Experience,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Friday Night Lights,” and multiple documentaries.
Eyre is a member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes, born in Portland and raised in Klamath Falls. He serves as chairman of the film department at the Santa Fe University of Art and Design. He has become one of the most recognized and celebrated Native American filmmakers, and his debut film “Smoke Signals” has earned a reputation as being the unofficial visual anthem and source of pride of Native Americans everywhere.
The film tells the story of Thomas (Evan Adams), a young Native American on his reservation who is seen as the resident nerd – always wearing oversized glasses and rambling on with stories few care about. His parents died in a fire, but Thomas was saved from the flames by Arnold (Gary Farmer). Arnold soon thereafter left his family, including his son Victor (Adam Beach) – who hasn’t seen his father in a decade. When word arrives that Arnold has died, Thomas and Victor embark on a road trip to collect Arnold’s remains.
The story is a comedy, yet dramatic story, which upon its release garnered a wealth of international film awards, including the Audience Award and the Filmmakers trophy at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival.
The film served as a career-defining launching platform for Beach, who has appeared in nearly 100 different films and television shows, including starring roles in the WWII epics “Windtalkers” and “Flags of our Fathers,” the Disney live-action “Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale,” memorable supporting roles in “Joe Dirt,” “Suicide Squad,” and “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee,” and the sci-fi romp “Cowboys & Aliens.” Beach also had starring recurring roles in “Law & order: Special Victims Unit” (of which Eyre directed an episode reuniting the tandem) and “Big Love.”
The film, shot in Washington and Idaho in 1997, in 2018 earned a rare distinctive honor – being added to a select list of films that are preserved in the United States Library of Congress National Film Registry.
“Smoke Signals” run 89-minutes, and is rated PG-13. Tickets for the screening are $9, available in advance through the Ross Ragland Theater box office during regular business hours at 541-884-5483 (LIVE) or at www.rrtheater.org.