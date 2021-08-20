Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The first annual Klamath Pride event to honor and support LGBTQ residents, families and allies will take place on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park from 12-5 p.m.
The free event is presented as a safe and friendly space for gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans, non-binary, queer citizens and allies to gather and provide positive support in a fun social setting. Activities will include family-friendly games, booths, food, music, and various speeches, poetry readings and drag performances.
Annual pride events in celebration of LGBTQ culture have grown in quantity and popularity in recent years – coordinated as social events aimed at honoring self-acceptance, achievements, legal rights and positive support for individuals who identify as a member of the LGBTQ community.
The event, presented by Klamath Falls DSA at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Klamath Falls, is free and open to the public.