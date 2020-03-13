After a whirlwind national tour to promote its release and an eventual distribution deal, an independent film created by an Ashland-based film team and shot in Klamath Falls will make its return to theater screens.
“Phoenix, Oregon” is the latest product of Joma Films – a husband-wife film team comprised of Gary and Annie Lundgren, and business partner Luis Rodriguez. Joma had produced three films previously, and it was during a screening of their third film, “Black Road,” at the Klamath Independent Film Festival (KIFF) that wheels were set in motion to bring their next production to the Klamath Basin. With a story idea established but not finding the right setting to tell the tale, the Lundgren’s at the film festival met several Klamath residents interested in producing a film, and soon a partnership was established between Ben and Kim Piper, Ryan Niemi, and Joma Films to bring the film here.
Short over a month’s time in 2018, the film utilized many local members of Klamath Film, a 501c3 nonprofit that promotes filmmaking in the Klamath Basin and organizers of the annual Klamath Independent Film Festival, to serve as extras and crew members. A warehouse was temporarily converted into a soundstage for interior shots, while familiar Klamath locales such as Hanscam’s Bowling Center, the Daily Bagel, Silvertip Trailer Park, Italianna’s Ristorante, the Winema Hotel and Roosters Steak & Chop House all played prominent roles.
For nearly a month of production downtown Klamath Falls experienced a somewhat rare site for the Klamath Basin, with temporarily closed sidewalks and streets as cranes and cameras filled walkways for outdoor scenes. Cast and crew made the Cerulean Hotel their home-away-from-home, and Waffle Hut Eatery provided meals for the entire cast each day of filming.
In 2019, with the movie completed, “Phoenix, Oregon” was the featured film opening the Klamath Independent Film Festival, and made a brief run at Pelican Cinemas. The Joma team returned to Klamath Falls for an audience Q&A and reunion with the film’s Klamath-based producers at the event, before embarking on a 50-city nationwide tour to showcase the film at various festivals.
March 20-26 “Phoenix, Oregon” will return to Pelican Cinemas in Klamath Falls, as well as at the Varsity Theater in Ashland and SouthGate Cinema in Grants Pass.
Phoenix, Oregon
The film is the story of two friends, both tired of their jobs and direction in life, who partner to restore a rundown bowling alley and serve what they consider to be the world’s best pizzas. The film stars James Le Gros and Jesse Borrego, along with supporting cast Lisa Edelstein, Rey Gallegos, Diedrich Bader, and Kevin Corrigan.
Le Gros is a veteran actor who has appeared in numerous television shows, including roles on “Fear the Walking Dead,” “Girls, Justified,” “The Good Wife,” “Law & Order,” “Ally McBeal,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and the HBO miniseries “Mildred Pierce.” His film credits include “Drugstore Cowboy,” “A Birder’s Guide to Everything,” “Big Miracle,” “Visioneers,” and the Joma Films’-produced “Redwood Highway.”
Borrego has had an extensive acting career as well stretching back to the 1980s, appearing in television series such as “24,” “Miami Vice,” “ER,” “Dexter,” “CSI: Miami,” “Fear the Walking Dead,” and “Married…with Children.” His film credits include roles in “Mi Vida Loca,” “I Like it Like That,” “Con Air,” and “The New World,” among others.
Bader may be the most recognizable actor from the cast for casual viewers of film and television. The veteran character actor has appeared in many films and TV shows, but is perhaps best known for his role as Oswald on “The Drew Carey Show” from 1995-2004, or in his hilariously eccentric role as the next-door neighbor in the 1990s cult classic comedy “Office Space.” Bader had worked previously with Joma Films, appearing in the film “Calvin Marshall.”
The film has received high praise, including Ashland Independent Film Festival (AIFF) Artistic and Executive Director Richard Herskowitz, who hailed it as, “The best bowling film since “The Big Lebowski.”
Klamath Basin Filmmaking
“Phoenix, Oregon” is not the first film to be made in the Klamath Basin. “The Ice Flood” was filmed in Klamath Falls in 1926 back in the silent film era. In 2016 “Brother Nature” was filmed in Lake of the Woods. Other occasional films, television shows, and commercials have utilized the pristine scenery of the Klamath Basin for a setting.
In 2014 the Oscar-nominated “Wild” included scenes shot in Klamath County – a film that has since spurred Ashland’s film industry into being one of a handful of communities named by Moviemaker Magazine as “the Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker.”
As it turns out, Ashland’s growing film prosperity thanks in large part to the success of “Wild” shining a spotlight on Southern Oregon, has Klamath Falls to largely thank. One of the producers working on “Wild” was Bergen Swanson, who grew up in Klamath Falls, and urged the production company behind the production to make the entire film in Southern Oregon, rather than initial plans to shoot it in New Mexico except for a single scene at Crater Lake. Since “Wild” Swanson’s career has grown as well, most recently serving as executive producer of the Tom Hanks-starring biopic about Mr. Rogers – “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”
It is the goal of Klamath Film to grow a burgeoning film production culture in the Klamath Basin, much like the prosperity Ashland is now experiencing thanks to its major role in the setting for “Wild” and subsequent films. Klamath Independent Film Festival, held every September, serves as a showcase for the region, drawing filmmakers from across the west to Klamath Falls to experience a showcase of films unlike any other – as KIFF is the only Oregon film festival that exclusively shows films made in Oregon or by Oregon filmmakers.
Klamath-grown Filmmakers
The Klamath area has produced its share of filmmakers. In addition to Swanson, Klamath’s most famous one-time resident may be iconic Academy Award-winning filmmaker James Ivory, now in his 90s, who returns home to his family’s cabin at Lake of the Woods every year. The newly renovated auditorium at Klamath Union was recently named in Ivory’s honor. In addition, Skye Borgman, also a Klamath Union graduate, is now a professor of film at USC and a documentary filmmaker, who last week made an appearance on the TV show “Access Hollywood” to discuss a new podcast about her award-winning Netflix documentary feature, “Abducted in Plain Sight.”
Borgman recently made a return home of sorts, virtually, participating in a live video chat with Klamath Film members at their February meeting to discuss the filmmaking process and offer advice to local filmmakers.
Chris Eyre, a Portland-born and Klamath Falls-raised Native American producer and director, has garnered praise as the preeminent Native American filmmaker today, thanks to films such as “Skins,” “Edge of America,” and his debut film which will be shown at the Ross Ragland Theater on Friday, March 20 – “Smoke Signals.”
Future generations of Klamath filmmakers are being nurtured as well. In addition to Klamath Film’s efforts, both Klamath Union and EagleRidge High Schools operate film programs as part of their curriculum, affording students the opportunity to learn and engage in filmmaking. Several senior students in the Klamath Basin this year have taken on the task of producing their first films as their senior projects.
Oregon Tech also boasts a student-run film production studio, Oregon Tech Broadcasting (OTB); and Klamath Community College will soon enter the fray as well, currently in development of a new digital media program.
The production of films in the Klamath Basin serves more than cultural pride or the joy of seeing familiar locales on the big screen, they provide a big economic boost as well. According to a study conducted in 2017, the production of “Brother Nature” in 2016 alone garnered $700,000 in revenue for Klamath County and regional businesses.
Film crews are beginning to take notice, as later this month a new travel television show will include a day of filming in Klamath Falls and Chiloquin, the Klamath Tribes will begin production of a documentary in April, and actress/director/producer Anna Nicholas has announced plans to film her next movie later this year in Portland, Bandon, and…Klamath Falls!
While “Phoenix, Oregon” would be considered an independent production, with a six-figure budget rather than multi-million dollar major studio affairs, the success of the film over the past year by the Lundgren’s is not only spreading the story of the film, but also showcasing Klamath Falls as a destination site for future film productions.
For screen times of “Phoenix, Oregon” visit www.catheatres.com. For more information about film production efforts in the Klamath Basin visit www.klamathfilm.org.