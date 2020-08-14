An auto tour of lumber mill sites around Lake Ewauna will be offered Saturday, Aug. 15, by the Klamath County Museum.
Participants will drive their own vehicles from stop to stop on the hour-long tour that will begin at 9 a.m. at Veterans Park. No registration is required to join the tour.
Interpretive comments by Todd Kepple and Ron Loveness will be broadcast via FM radio at each stop, so participants will not have to leave their cars.
Information on tour stops and radio frequency will be provided at the beginning of the tour.
Stops will include at least six sites where lumber mills operated from the early 1900s to 1996. Among the lumber companies to be discussed are Ackley, Modoc, Big Lakes, Ewauna, Chelsea, Kesterson and Moore Bros.
“In many cases there’s hardly a trace of evidence that these mills ever existed, but we’ll find a few remnants that can be seen through a car windshield,” Kepple said.
Other topics will include railroad and boating history related to Lake Ewauna.
For more information, contact the Klamath County Museum at (541) 882-1000.