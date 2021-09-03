Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
RIGHT: “Collective”, a foreign-language documentary film about journalists uncovering mismanagement in the Romanian healthcare system, will be screened for free at the Klamath County Library on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Following an understandable absence due to COVID-19 restrictions, the downtown Klamath County Library is bringing back its popular foreign film series on Tuesday, Sept. 14 with a free screening of “Collective.”
Presented at 5:30 p.m. free and open to the public, “Collective” follows Romanian investigate journalists that uncover the public healthcare corruption scandal stemming from a deadly fire at the Colectiv Nightclub in Bucharest in October 2015. The fire killed 27 people, but an additional 37 died of injuries in the following months due to lack of proper healthcare at area hospitals. The investigation begins to uncover deeper issues and mismanagement within the Romanian healthcare system.
The film is unrated, presented in Romanian with English subtitles, and runs for 109 minutes.
The Klamath County Library is located at 126 S. Third St. in Klamath Falls. For more information call 541-882-8894 or visit www.klamathlibrary.org.