With COVID-19 cases in Klamath County on the decline, the downtown Klamath County Library will reopen on Sundays from 1-5 p.m. starting on Sunday, April 11, according to a news release.
The Bookie Joint bookstore, attached to the downtown library on 126 S. Third St., will reopen on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting Saturday, April 3.
The Senior Center Branch Library, 2045 Arthur St. in Klamath Falls, also reopened in March. For complete open hours, visit the library’s website at www.klamathlibrary.org or call 541-882-8894.
For the most up-to-date information on changes that Klamath County libraries are making in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit the Frequently Asked Questions page at www.klamathlibrary.org/coronavirus.