Klamath County Libraries in collaboration with ScienceWorks is now offering hands-on youth science experiments to checkout and conduct at home, according to a Klamath County Libraries news release.
“GSK Science in the Summer: Structural Engineering” kits are intended for ages 6-12, available at the downtown Klamath Falls, South Suburban Branch, and Bonanza Branch Libraries. This science education program is offered for free through GSK in partnership with the Franklin Institute and made available through ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum in Ashland.
In addition to take-home science kits, youth are encouraged to participate in a Zoom video chat on Tuesday, Aug. 24 with ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum – login information will be provided soon at www.klamathlibrary.org/kids/engineer.